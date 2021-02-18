The School of Law at Texas Tech announced the recipients of the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award and Distinguished Service Award, according to a news release made by Tech today.
Texas Tech Law School Foundation honors alumni who have differentiated themselves professionally and to the law school, according to the news release.
The 2020 recipients will be honored in the 2022 Gala, due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the news release.
The Distinguished Alumni award recognizes those who have made significant accomplishments on a professional level and therefore have brought more credibility to the law school, according to the news release.
The Distinguished Service award recognizes those who have put forth colossal service to the Tech School of Law, according to the news release.
The Distinguished Alumni award were awarded to Douglass C. Atnipp, Julie Caruthers Parsley, and Philip R. Weems, according to the news release.
Atnipp graduate in 1985, he regularly oversees a variety of energy-related transactions as a managing partner of Winston & Strawn LLP Houston office, according to the news release.
Atnipp is listed from 2003-2021 of The Best Lawyers in America © and was recognized as 2021 Lawyer of the Year for Oil and Gas Law within the natural resource law section, according to the news release.
Atnipp has been active as a Tech alumnus, providing a scholarship that benefits law students and being a part of Texas Tech Law School Foundation since 2005, according to the news release.
Parsley graduated in 1990 and is the first female CEO of Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC), the United States biggest distribution electric cooperative, according to the news release. Prior to becoming CEO of PEC, Parsley is a founding partner of Parsley Coffin Renner LLP, the commission of Public Utility Commission of Texas.
Parsley was the first female solicitor general of Texas and she served on the Texas Energy Planning Council and is a founding board member of the Association of Women in Energy, according to the news release.
In Dec. 2020, Texas CEO magazine acknowledged Parsley for her leadership of PEC, for her response to COVID-19 and Austin Business Journal called Parsley the Best CEO of Nonprofit in Central Texas, according to the news release.
Weems graduated in 1982 and specializes in global energy transactions and has spent his entire professional career in the international field, according to the news release.
Weems was co-head of the Global Energy Practice of King and Spalding (K$S) and has lived in and managed the firm's offices in Dubai and Singapore, according to the news release.
Weems was president of the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators and was named a distinguished negotiator in 2020, according to the news release.
The 2020 Distinguished service award was awarded to Art Hall, according to a news release. Hall graduated in 1996 and has served as district director of research Alamo Colleges Workforce Training, and as dean of workforce development at St. Phillip’s College.
Hall has been a San Antonio City council member and has served on the Board of Trustees and the Texas Tech Law School Foundation since 2005, according to the news release.
Hall also has a strong voice on the alumni’s Special Committee of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.