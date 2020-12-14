As required by the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and the Campus Crime Security Act, the Clery Act, Texas Tech has made its annual Security and Fire Safety Report available, according to TechAnnounce.
Reports include policy statements, reporting options, emergency response information and crime and fire statistics for Tech, according to the announcement.
Included in the Annual Security Report are site-specific policy statements that address Tech’s policies, procedures and programs concerning security and safety, according to the announcement. Additionally, the report includes three years of statistics for Clery-specific crimes that were reported to have occurred on campus, within off-campus buildings or property owned by the university and on public property immediately adjacent or within the Tech campus.
The Fire Safety Report includes information about fire systems, fire safety and three years of statistics related to fires that have occurred in on-campus student housing facilities, according to the announcement.
This report can be found at www.depts.ttu.edu/clery/.
