On Aug. 31, the Texas Tech Covid-19 dashboard reported 376 total cases on campus and 110 reported recoveries from student and employees. 268 active cases were reported with 230 of those cases being among the students at the university.
As of Sept. 2, the Tech dashboard reported 551 total cases on campus. 132 of the total cases have been reported as recovered and 418 actives cases were reported with 388 cases being among the students at the university, according to the dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.