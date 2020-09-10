Texas Tech was awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation’s ADVANCE program.
Tech’s ADVANCE project, “Advancing Equity through Systemic Strategies to Improve Leadership, Departmental Collegiately, and Data Transparency at Texas Tech University”, addresses gender, race and ethnicity issues that prohibit faculty success at the institution, according to a release from the Office of Research and Innovation.
The grant is designed to foster equity by identifying and removing organizational barriers women and underrepresented minorities in faculty may face, according to the release.
Tech identified three challenges to equity, which are dissatisfaction with department chair leadership, the lack of organized infrastructure and professional development opportunities for faculty and dissatisfaction with STEM department's department collegiality, according to the release.
The proposed solutions to these challenges are to develop leadership in department chairs using intersectional approaches, establish organizational infrastructure and professional development opportunities and enhancing data infrastructure and operating policies that supports equity, data-driven decision making and accountability.
The grant team is comprised of PI Stephanie J. Jones, and Co-PIs Kay Tindle, Kay Millerick, Jaclyn Canas-Carrell, and Michael Galyean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.