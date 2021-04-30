Following the establishment of the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Texas Tech is planning to offer tuition and fees assistance to students whose academic progress got impacted by COVID-19.
This grant will be given to qualifying students who were unable to attend school in the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19-related circumstances. Tech Vice Provost Melanie Hart said that eligible students must be able to graduate within 12 months and have not enrolled in any university or college during the Fall 2020 semester.
“This will allow students to come back to school, even when they were affected by COVID-19 from a financial perspective,” Hart said. “The grant will allow them to finish up their degree.”
Regarding how the requirements are decided, Hart said these perimeters were set by the Coordinating Board, and Texas Tech will follow these guidelines to distribute the grant accordingly.
“It’s really exciting to know that Texas Tech is continuing to find funds to help students go back to Tech; that just shows how important the students are to the school,” Hart said.
This grant will be available to students with an undergraduate degree. Since the goal of the grant is to help students finish their degree and ready to enter the workforce, eligible students must be within 12 months from graduation. Sarah Schwintz, senior director of Student Services for University Programs, said the school has been given $750,000 to help aid these students within a year to achieve that goal.
“We would love to see how this grant can help many students to come back stronger after the pandemic impact,” Schwintz said.
The award will be considered with factors like student loans included, and Schwintz said Tech will give the grant to students who demonstrate financial need even after these factors are calculated.
On this note, Justin Louder, Associate Vice Provost for Tech eLearning & Academic Partnerships, said students will not be eligible if they are already receiving scholarships or grants that fully covered their tuition, but will be eligible if these aids still leave them in need for additional support.
“We can award up to $2,500 a student a semester; this is a recurring grant that we can award them until they finish their degree in that year period,” Louder said.
With this funding, Louder said that Tech is expecting to help at least 300 students return to campus and finish their academic progress. This grant will only be available within a year of the student’s progress, and it cannot be renewed regardless of the student’s decision to extend their degree.
“There is no application for this funding, as long as a student has summited the updated FAFSA with financial need, we will automatically award them money if they are qualified,” Louder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.