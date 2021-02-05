The suspension of the Keystone XL Pipeline by the Biden Administration has been a controversial topic since President Joe Biden signed the executive order revoking federal permits on the project on his first day in office. Professors at Texas Tech weighed in on potential impacts this action could have and how it affects the U.S. economy.
Misak Avetisyan, associate professor in the Department of Economics at Texas Tech, said in 2012 TransCanada Energy applied for a permit to start the pipeline project and a study was done in 2014 to assess the positive and negative benefits the pipeline would produce.
First, Avetisyan said he believes a new study should be done to assess the economic and environmental impact using more recent data because economies in both the United States and Canada have changed a lot. He then went on to discuss the economic impact of the job loss suspending the pipeline could bring.
TransCanada Energy has estimated only 1,000 current jobs will be lost due to the suspension, Avetisyan said. They also estimated there would be 11,000 jobs created in 2021, meaning the economic impact of unemployment from the suspension will not be large partly because those jobs have not been created yet.
“Mostly because of these jobs being temporary jobs, not permanent jobs,” Avetisyan said.
Next, he discussed the environmental impact the pipeline could bring.
The oil being transported from Alberta, Canada, is being extracted from tar sands and is thicker and more acidic, Avetisyan said, more acidic means more corrosive, corrosion in the pipeline increases the probability of a pipeline leak.
“If there’s a leak of course it’s a negative environmental impact,” Avetisyan said.
Negative to both U.S. and Canadian rivers, aquifers, forests and agriculture, Avetisyan said.
In a study done in 2011, it was discovered that pipelines moving tar sand oil from Canada to the Midwest region on average had three times more oil spills for each mile of the pipeline, Avetisyan said.
For example, the Ogallala Aquifer in Nebraska supplies drinking water and irrigational water for many people in the area Avetisyan said. If there is a leak in that area and oil gets into the aquifer these people do not have drinking water or the irrigation water necessary for their agricultural needs.
“It’s going to have some kind of negative impact in Alberta upon extraction because of the high acidity and in the U.S. if an oil spill happens in ag-sensitive areas,” Avetisyan said.
From his understanding, Avetisyan said these potential environmental impacts are what drove the Biden Administration to suspend the Keystone XL Pipeline.
Joel Sievert, an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science, said this is not the first time construction of the pipeline has been stopped. Barack Obama paused it during his presidency, and Donald Trump received the permit to begin construction again in 2019.
Though Sievert said he was sure the Alberta Province and Canada will be disappointed with the suspension, he does not believe it will have a negative effect on the relationship between the two countries.
“There’s been no clear deterioration in our relationship with Canada, it’s a small part of a larger relationship between the two countries,” Sievert said.
There is already a pipeline that exists, Sievert said. The Keystone XL Pipeline just creates a more direct route. The delay in construction does not mean the U.S. is not importing oil from that area.
Rashid Al-Hmoud, an associate professor in the Department of Economics, said though the section of the Keystone XL Pipeline that runs through Texas is finished, that does not mean Texas will not feel any impacts.
“Will it affect Texas?” Al-Hmoud said. “Of course, it does because it’s oil.”
Because of the intensified drilling in states the pipeline runs through, Al-Hmoud said some Texas developers in the oil business are worried they will lose workers to job opportunities in these states.
Avetisyan said he believes the only way to truly know if the pipeline and its impacts are worth it is to do a cost-benefit analysis.
“Two different things to consider,” Avetisyan said, “the benefits we would get and the cost that we may potentially face.”
