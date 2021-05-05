With finals just around the corner, students may be juggling studying, work and finding time for themselves. Effectively multitasking could be a way to help students be more efficient with their time.
Caroline Black, teaching assistant in the Department of Biological Sciences, said creating a list of everything that needs to done and distinguishing what tasks can be done at the same time is one method for tackling this busy time.
“Be honest with yourself about what you can actually accomplish and what you can do together,” Black said.
It is hard to be productive when stressed, so Black said being honest with yourself can be helpful. For example, Black said there are some lectures she can have on as background noise as she completes other tasks, and others she must focus on completely.
For students struggling to focus, Black said writing positive notes to encourage themselves as they study can be helpful for students. Additionally, taking breaks is important.
“Part of multitasking and part of studying for finals is knowing when you need to take breaks, and actually taking them,” Black said.
When taking breaks students should completely stop studying, if they are watching a TV show as a break they should not study while watching it, Black said. This is a quick way to burn out.
Regarding studying for finals, Black said students should not get discouraged if they do not get the results they want.
“Sometimes you have to learn it twice,” Black said.
Todd Chambers, academic dean in the Department of Journalism and Creative Media Industries, said it is possible for students to struggle at this time in the semester, if they do not manage their time efficiently.
Having a plan, delegating time to studying, resting, eating healthy and including time to come down mentally after studying can be helpful, Chambers said.
“I think that’s the key, is just to get a plan ready as you go into finals,” Chambers said.
Some students may have multiple finals a day, so having a plan in place can be helpful to ensure they are prepared, Chambers said.
Additionally, Chambers said planning downtime efficiently and making sure not to go over the time allotted for it is important, as it is easy to fall into a binge-watching session.
For his students, Chambers said he always encourages them to do what they need to do to finish the semester strong and to do their best and focus on passing the class.
