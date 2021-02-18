Cygnus X-1, a system that contains the most massive stellar-mass black hole ever detected without the use of gravitational waves according to the journal Science and a release made by Texas Tech today.
The massive black hole located in the Cygnus X-1 system is one of the closest to Earth, according to the release. The black hole was discovered in 1964 by a pair of Geiger counters that were carried on board a sub-orbital rocket launched from New Mexico.
Tom Maccarone, the presidential research excellence professor in the Department of Physics & Astronomy at Tech, said the research they are doing highlights how much there still is to learn about the black hole. Already one of the most massive stellar-mass black holes, it has now been pushed into a range close to where most of the merging black holes seen by gravitational waves have been found, according to the release.
The black hole has a massive companion star that may also turn into a black hole, though Maccarone said it is more probable the star will merge with the black hole before it becomes a black hole itself, according to the release.
An international team of astronomers used the Very Long Baseline Array, a continent-sized radio telescope made up of 10 dishes spread across the U.S., with a clever technique to measure distances in space in this latest research, according to the release.
Lead Researcher, James Miller-Jones, professor at Curtin University in Australia and the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, said they can calculate the distance of an object from Earth by measuring how far the object appears to move relative to the background and viewing the same object from different locations, according to the release.
Over six days, the researchers observed the full orbit of the black hole and used observations taken of the same system with the same telescope in 2011. This method and the new measurements show the system as farther away than previously thought, and a black hole that is significantly more massive than previously thought, according to the release.
The black hole is so massive, it is challenging how astronomers believed black holes were formed, Illya Mandel, professor at Australia’s Monash University, said, according to the release.
Cygnus X-1’s black hole orbits companion star, a supergiant, every five and a half days at just one-fifth of the distance between the Earth and the Sun, Mandel said. These observations show the black hole is more than 20 times the mass of Earth’s sun, a 50 percent increase from previous estimates, according to the release.
