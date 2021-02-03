As Texas Tech begins the celebration of Black History Month, it can be important to look at Tech’s developments in student enrollment and retention of Black individuals.
Matthew Johnson, associate professor in the Department of History at Tech, said public institutions in Texas began to get rid of their exclusion efforts after Brown V. Board. Since then, universities across the nation have begun efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion on their campuses.
“I think the people who have benefitted the most are white students,” Johnson said.
This is because the premise of diversity is backwards, Johnson said. Diversity does not do anything for Black students, the idea is that their presence educates white students.
“Improving relationships among different racial and ethnic groups has been a big, important change,” Johnson said.
When discussing whether Black students may feel deterred to attend Tech because of its majority white population, Johnson said, it is less of a feeling of being oppressed or someone being racist to them, though that is a factor, and more of a feeling of social isolation.
Black students may feel like they have no social life because people that look like them and can relate to them are so few, Johnson said.
“I think the one thing to particularly emphasize is, when you have a small Black population on a particular campus, it’s a deterrent right off the bat,” Johnson said. “So, that’s a recruitment obstacle you have to overcome.”
Tech is working on ways to tackle that obstacle, Jamie Hansard, vice president of enrollment management in the Office of the Provost, said. The Tech recruitment team has utilized several tools and datapoints to identify schools with a high population of Black students.
“This is progress and work that we have been working on for the past six years,” Hansard said.
In Fall 2020, the recruitment team made over 1,100 visits to high schools with high Black enrollment, Hansard said. For community college, they made 789 visits.
Large enrollment is defined using information from the coordinating board, the National Center for Educational Statistics and a variety of other sources, Hansard said.
Additionally, they have significantly increased their work with Community Based Organizations, Hansard said. CBO’s work with underserved students to promote higher education and to help them gain access.
Additionally, Memorandum of Understanding agreements have been signed between Tech and certain high schools Hansard said. Some of these high schools include YES Prep and One Goal, both located in Houston.
“We’re accessible to all students everywhere, but when we have a signed Memorandum of Understanding, we’re kind of listed as a partner school for that particular high school,” Hansard said.
Tech’s recruitment team also works with campus partners, Hansard said.
For example, the Honors College wants to increase Black enrollment, so individuals within the Provost Office have worked with Aliza Wong, associate dean of the Honors College, and the marketing team to develop specific communications, Hansard said.
Additionally, they have been working with Carol Sumner, vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and her team to ensure that all students are receiving information about resources available to them, Hansard said.
“Across the board we’ve really enhanced the communication, we’ve made it very personal, as much as we possibly can,” Hansard said.
There has also been promotion of intentional conversations, Hansard said, because people tend to shy away from them.
Because of these programs and actions being taken to promote diversity in our university, it can be important to look at how enrollment numbers for the Black community at Tech have grown.
Black enrollment over the past six years has increased 19.6 percent, Hansard said. For incoming freshman and transfer students, it has increased 7.8 percent.
“We are making progress, which I’m excited about,” Hansard said.
It can also be important to look at retention and graduation rates of Black students.
Patrick Hughes, vice provost for university programs and student success in the Office of the Provost at Tech, said it is first important to note what students are counted when producing the numbers.
Tech reports on First Time in College Students, meaning the student has had no previous college before coming to Tech, Hughes said, so transfer students are not counted. However, students who received dual credit in high school are.
“That kind of reduces the number a lot,” Hughes said.
Tech is evaluated as an institution on its one-year retention rate, which is fall to fall and according to the fifth and 20th class day of the term, Hughes said. The one-year retention rate of Black students is up 2.6 percent in the last four years.
“We really can’t count the student as being retained after the 20TH class day,” Hughes said.
Graduation rates are evaluated on four-year and six-year rates of FTIC students, Hughes said.
In the past four years, the graduation rate of Black students at Tech has increased 9.5 percent. In the past six years, it has increased 2.9 percent, Hughes said.
“We’re working very hard to identify and work with students to improve their likelihood to succeed,” Hughes said, “and I mean all students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.