Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec sent out an update on Wednesday about University resources regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with a focus on building an FAQ repository.
The University has established a website for updates and notifications regarding the novel coronavirus that can be found here. The website also provides some information, resources and travel guidelines for dealing with the outbreak.
Schovanec has also asked members of the Texas Tech Community to send questions to president@ttu.edu to ensure that a FAQ repository can be constructed to provide answers for students, staff and faculty's most frequently asked questions regarding the coronavirus.
This update from the president coincides with the World Health Organization declaring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a "pandemic" on Wednesday morning.
