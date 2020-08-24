The Texas Tech Mental Health Initiative presented the West Texas Mental Health Collaboration and the Meadows Report on Monday.
The collaboration and report were presented by Texas Tech Health Sciences Center President Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman.
“Today marks a significant step forward for our mental health initiative,” Rice-Spearman said. “I’m grateful for those whose work has brought us to this point.”
Rice-Spearman said the Texas Tech Mental Health Initiative is housed within the School of Medicine and the Department of Psychology.
“I fully expect in the coming years for the initiative to become an institute and leader in mental health for the Texas Tech University System and West Texas,” Rice-Spearman said.
The initiative is led by Dr. Nancy Trevino. Trevino said the goal is to increase the Lubbock area’s capacity for mental health care, especially through telemedicine. The initiative is also focused on training mental health care providers.
The West Texas Mental Health Collaborative includes the City of Lubbock, Texas Tech University, Covenant Health and StarCare Specialty Health System, among others, Rice-Spearman said.
The initiative is utilizing the Meadows Report, a comprehensive assessment of mental health care needs in the Lubbock area, to create a model for an integrated health care system, Rice-Spearman said.
“We know that true health must take a holistic approach, integrating physical, mental and social wellbeing,” Rice-Spearman said. “However, one of the findings shared from the Meadows Report was that mental health needs continue to be cared for separately.”
Rice-Spearman said the Health Sciences Center has a unique opportunity to convene all different aspects of health care, including mental health, to provide comprehensive care for the community.
“One part of that model would be how we prepare and train health care providers to take a collaborative approach across the spectrum of intervention, prevention, treatment, case management and recovery,” Rice-Spearman said.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope also said mental health care needs to continue to be integrated into primary care, especially considering that mental health is not often discussed in families and communities.
“West Texans are humble people by nature, and we don’t like to talk about what ails us or what we do well,” Pope said. “And mental health fits in that bucket. It’s something that’s been taboo to talk about.”
Pope said the city is proud to be involved in the collaboration, and that while there is a lot of work to be done, he is eager to start.
Rice-Spearman said the leading partner of the collaborative is StarCare Specialty Health System, the local mental health authority.
StarCare CEO Beth Lawson said it is the moral responsibility of those in the collaborative to provide and improve mental health care. She said one in five adults, or 20 percent, struggle with mental health in their lifetime.
StarCare serves over 6,000 people a year, Lawson said, and it not only provides mental health care, but also serves those with substance abuse issues, people with intellectual disabilities, veterans and seniors.
Lawson said the Meadows Report showed Lubbock has a strong spirit of collaboration, and all that it needs is more coordination.
“As a world-class medical hub, Lubbock is uniquely positioned to revolutionize how mental health care is delivered and made available to all citizens,” Lawson said.
For more information on the initiative, collaborative or report, visit the Texas Tech Mental Health Initiative webpage.
