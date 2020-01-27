Due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, TTUHSC is urging all recent visitors to China suffering any symptoms to seek emergency treatment.
At the time, there have been no reported or suspected cases among members of the Texas Tech community, according to an email sent out to students by a medical director at TTUHSC.
Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath due to pneumonia, and closely resembles flu-like symptoms, according to the email.
The region of China that has been primarily affected includes the Hubei province, with a concentration in the city of Wuhan, according to the email.
More information on the virus can be found at: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/warning/novel-coronavirus-wuhan-china.
