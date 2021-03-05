Texas Tech is well kept year-round both in and outside the buildings, there is always work being done, especially when an extreme weather event occurs, such as the one Lubbock recently experienced.
Charles Leatherwood, the managing director for Grounds Maintenance at Tech, described the responsibilities of grounds maintenance and what the grounds maintenance crew takes care of.
“We are responsible for everything outside the building,” Leatherwood said. “All of the grounds, the streets, the parking lots, the sidewalks, the traffic lights, everything outside of the building is my responsibility.”
Leatherwood said grounds maintenance will often support other departments, work on projects and housing as well. Grounds maintenance also oversees other projects that are contracted out.
If building maintenance were to have a large water main go out, grounds maintenance will help building maintenance by excavating for them along with other responsibilities, Leatherwood said.
Whenever there is dangerous winter weather approaching Lubbock, grounds maintenance will send out crews early in the morning to prepare campus for that weather, Leatherwood said.
“When the winter weather was about to hit Lubbock, we had crews up here on campus at 6 a.m. that morning and at the time it was just wet,” Leatherwood said. “At sun-up we had a flash freeze and everything that was wet froze.”
Leatherwood said the first thing that needed to be done was to make sure each main entrance to buildings on the Tech campus were prepared and safe.
“Once that is secured, we start to expand out from the building,” Leatherwood said. “We have 8.9 miles of sidewalk on campus. When the flash freeze happened, it was impossible for us to be everywhere at the same time, but we stuck to what we were doing.”
Grounds maintenance also has sand trucks that are equipped with snowplows, the sand trucks were out sanding intersections, Leatherwood said.
“During the week of the winter storm we were running three shifts around the clock, clearing walks, roadways, everything.” Leatherwood said. “It was very busy, but the guys did an outstanding job, and I’m very proud of them.”
Lonnie Evans is the managing director of Building Maintenance and Construction. Evans talked about the responsibilities of BMC and what they oversee.
“We are funded and tasked with maintaining all the educational buildings on campus,” Evans said. “We are tasked with updating the buildings, and we do short-term, long-term and daily service call maintenance on the educational buildings.”
Evans said when it comes to doing maintenance for housing, it is mostly done on a need basis. BMC does not charge for doing maintenance on educational buildings because it is funded by the school however, housing is charged on a cost basis per hour.
Evans said BMC is large and has many workers who are well trained in their trade of work.
“We have service technicians, full time licensed electricians, licensed plumbers, professional carpenters, painters, sign guys and all the trades that are out in the real world we have here in operations,” Evans said.
For the wintertime, there is a freeze protocol in place so if the temperature drops to the mid-20s the campus buildings will be turned on for two hours at a time throughout a cold night, so buildings do not freeze, Evans said.
“Unlike the freeze we just got through having, we knew from the weather service it was going to be a continuous freeze,” Evans said. “We turned the buildings on and changed the set point to 60 degrees and ran it continuously, so nothing would freeze.”
Evans said BMC was able to maintain the buildings comfortably if someone needed to be in them and saved energy in the big picture as well.
“We walked the buildings twice a day by teams to be sure that we caught everything as soon as possible,” Lonnie said. “That paid off because we found leaks that if we didn’t find earlier, the leaks could have gone on for hours. We were really proactive, and I’m pretty proud of our guys.”
