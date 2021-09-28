President Lawrence Schovanec of Texas Tech University, Chancellor Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell of the Texas Tech University System and President Lori Rice-Spearman of Tech Health Sciences Center spoke at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce's luncheon at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center on Sept. 28 about the state of the Texas Tech University System and the ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19.
Chancellor Mitchell said the addition of Midwestern State University to the Texas Tech University System was the right move for the system to grow strategically.
“They’re a wonderful university, they’re the only university in the state of Texas that’s a member of the council of public liberal colleges,” Mitchell said. “They have over 60 majors, they’ve got 13 Division Two athletic programs. It’s a wonderful school that aligns with our values.”
President Schovanec said the new School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo is growing at a rapid pace.
“There are 64 students in the first class, 70 percent of those students come from rural areas,” Schovanec said. “For next year’s class, they already have 800 applications.”
Schovanec said the school is a great success story not only for Tech, but also for the State of Texas.
President Rice-Spearman said there has been an increase in funding for research across the Texas Tech University System.
“We were able to secure funding that is going to ensure our growth in research for our institution, and that’s across all six of our campuses,” Rice-Spearman said. “Our goal as an institution is to really focus in on innovation and collaboration.”
Chancellor Mitchell said the Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine at the HSC in El Paso has also seen an influx of students over the year.
“This was the first time in 50 years that a dental school opened in Texas, (it is) the fourth dental school in the state of Texas and it’s only the 66th dental school in the nation,” Mitchell said. “For their first group of 40 slots they had nearly 1,000 applications."
Of the applicants, 11% were from West Texas, Mitchell said. Forty percent of the accepted applicants were from West Texas.
“So we’re very proud of the group we have there,” Mitchell said. “It’s a beautiful campus that is in the heart of the hospital district, and it’s something we are all very proud of.”
Chancellor Mitchell said there are continuing efforts on the system's campuses to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Our goal in coming into this year was to do everything we could to preserve as much face-to-face instruction as possible,” Mitchell said. “It’s not possible in all areas, but where we could, (we) tried to make that a priority so that the students could have, as much as possible, some kind of semblance of normalcy in their academic experience and their social experience.”
Of the new students that did not return this year, about 70% of their classes were online, Schovanec said.
“I think that makes a big statement about the value of traditional residential schools, people come here to be a part of that Red Raider culture,” he said.
