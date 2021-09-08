The Student Government Association and in partnership with other on campus departments, "Beyond Okay" promotes the idea of mental health being a priority for the Texas Tech student body.
According to the email sent by President Lawrence Schovanec, in order to inform students about mental health around campus here is the following initiatives:
- Raising awareness about the prevalence of mental health struggles among college students.
- Helping students better understand the signs of mental illnesses.
- Educating students about coping strategies for common issues they face.
- Informing students about the university and community resources available to support mental health.
- Reducing barriers for students to access university and community resources.
- Demystifying and reducing the stigma within the help-seeking process.
To learn more about the campaign and to stay up to date with the overall initiative, students can sign up with their email to receive emails from "Beyond Okay". Or contact Brittany Todd, Director of Risk Intervention and Safety Education for more information.
Follow @tturise on social media to stay updated on future events and to look for more resources regarding mental health.
On Sept. 29 from 9:30-10:30 a.m at the Student Union Building, there will be hand outs of mental health resources and snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.