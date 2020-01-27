Texas Tech hosted the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering Lubbock Divisional STEM Competition in the Red Raider Ballroom of the Student Union Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
The event was also supported by the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering and the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Ariana Hernandez, assistant director for College Connect, said the organization has a focus on serving K-12 students by promoting access points to those who may not otherwise be aware of opportunities in terms of higher education. She said College Connect worked with the University Interscholastic League to prepare for the event.
“That includes coordinating with the schools, to working with TAME which is the actual Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering,” she said, “so working with their, you know, club organization president and chair and whatnot and getting all the names and school sponsors who have chapters distributed to their local region.”
She said students from 12 schools participated in the event. Students were put into teams at the event, with a mix of people as young as sixth graders and others as old as high school students in order to get them to interact with people and ideas they may not have otherwise.
“The way it works actually is by randomization,” she said. “So, as soon as everybody checks in, we put them into a pool and then we have a database that kind of randomizes everybody and then they are split up into teams of six.”
Students from areas as far as Snyder participated in the event. Hernandez said students were chosen by their schools with criteria typically based on the student’s abilities and interests and that students had to take a math and science test before joining the event.
“They’re usually going to be STEM-based students who look to be in engineering or who have strong math and science skills,” she said.
Using a design of their own creation, Hernandez said students were tasked with separating three different types of beads: marbles, pony beads and BBs.
“They’re using like a cardboard box, cups, tape,” she said, “it’s basically, like, stuff you could find at home to design this.”
At the end of the event, Hernandez said she believes the top performers from each grade receive an award with additional awards given to teams.
“So, they’ll each get a medal,” she said. “And then, at the end, the team with the best design gets a medal, and then the team with the best like, the top three teams with a good like, teamwork ethic will get awarded as well.”
Meghan Rodriguez, a special awards judge, said her role differed from other judges in how she focused on the more humanistic aspects of the competition such as teamwork and perseverance.
“This is separated from the other [judges] because it’s not judging the component of like, the engineering side of it,” she said. “This is more just judging them on how they work together.”
Although Rodriguez was allowed to choose three teams that showed the most effort for awards, she said it was still challenging to choose which teams were doing the best.
“I think the hardest part about it is that they all are here, probably doing the same thing: putting in their best effort,” she said, “and to kind of be able to separate that from each other, there’s so many teams, so many students, so I think that would be the hardest part.”
Jorge Carlos, a sophomore computer science student from Houston, said he was familiar with the event before today.
“Last year I was a judge for, well, last year was K-12,” he said. “I did K-12, and last year I enjoyed it so much I wanted to do it again.”
Carlos, an event judge, said he works as an engineer and was surprised at how knowledgeable the students are.
“It’s really cool to see them work together and it’s like, ‘Wow, how far can these kids go if they’re doing this already?’ because when I was their age, I wasn’t doing any of this,” he said.
