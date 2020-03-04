Prevention of sexually transmitted infections is an important issue on college campuses. At Texas Tech, various faculty and staff work to increase student awareness and provide resources on the issue.
Erika Radford, assistant medical director for the Student Wellness Center, said STI screenings and checkups are one of the top three reasons students go to the Wellness Center. Chlamydia is the most seen STI on campus.
The prevalence of STIs is because of barriers to education and students’ sexual practices, Radford said. The doctors at the Wellness Center try to eliminate these problems by offering testing, information and condoms.
The Wellness Center offers blood testing, urine testing or swabs for genital areas, the mouth and the throat, Radford said. Additionally, pamphlets and information are provided to students who are getting tested.
STI checks are charged on students’ insurance, Radford said. If students do not have insurance, they will be charged a discounted price.
“I would really encourage students who are having sex to get checked after every new partner,” Radford said.
Elena Sanchez-Freeman, program manager for health and wellness from Risk Intervention & Safety Education, said RISE offers free STI testing once a semester. This semester, testing will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 24 in the Llano Estacada Room of the Student Union Building.
RISE offers workshops for classes, sororities, fraternities and organizations, Freeman said. It also offers peer health educators, informational tabling at the Free Speech Area and condoms for students to grab at the Student Wellness Center, RISE Office, Student Recreational Center and Student Union Building.
“In just about all of our conversations, we talk about self-awareness with your motivations, intentions and values, and are you living through those,” Freeman said.
Freeman is now updating the RISE workshop to include harm retention to physical self, emotional self and to others, she said.
“What purpose does sex have for us? Do we have expectations when we are having sex?” Freeman said. “There can be an emotional distress that can occur from sex.”
Some students will not use condoms due to being on birth control, but this does not protect them from STIs, Freeman said.
“We are going to do our best to set you up for success, but you have to meet us halfway,” Freeman said. “You don’t know what you don’t know, so there’s no expectation here.”
Rise offers an anonymous question portal on its website for students to ask questions, she said.
“Don’t be afraid to call us,” Freeman said. “We are flexible and adaptable, and we can help you get the information you need.”
Katarina Swaringen, a graduate student in the department of psychology who teaches a class called the Psychology of Human Sexual Behavior, said risks of getting an STI are high because students do not use condoms and because some STIs are asymptomatic, meaning they have no side effects.
“It is every partner’s responsibility when it comes to obtaining and wearing contraception,” Swaringen said. “If anyone is having sex with another person, they should be getting checked.”
Swaringen likes to use the idea of script theory, she said. Script theory says there is a script to every experience that people have in their mind, such as a first date, marriage, sexual experiences and more.
Swaringen has her class write out a script when she is teaching about consent or STIs, she said. In their imaginary script, students have to ask for consent or ask their partner if they have an STI. Then, students share their scripts with the class.
“This forces you to put into words the things you should already be talking about,” Swaringen said.
This method helps normalize the topics and helps students communicate openly, she said. Swaringen teaches about topics such as abstinence, different birth controls, condoms and more.
“You need to protect yourself first,” Swaringen said, “then make sure your partner respects your physical health, as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.