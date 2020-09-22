Editor's note: this story has been updated with current numbers released by Texas Tech.
Texas Tech reported 40,332 students on the twentieth day of class in a news release from the Office of Communications and Marketing for Tech on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
According to the release, this is the 12th year that Tech reported increase enrollment numbers and was done so during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tech also increased the number of graduate students to 7,053 and increased the diversity of the student population 9,000 students.
Tech achieved another record in first-year retention rates to 87.5 percent and six-year graduation to 63.3 percent, according to the release. The Hispanic student population increased eight-fold and an increase in Black student population by six-fold.
Scholarships increased to a total of 3,966 Presidential Scholars compared to 1,733 five years ago in this years class, stated the release. Twenty National Merit Finalists also were added to this year's class bringing the total number to 72 students.
The increase to high enrollment numbers was attributed to the work of the faculty and staff, increased scholarship aid and the increased recruitment strategies, according to the release. Tech also achieved their goal laid out in their "Making it Possible, 2010-2020 Strategic Plan" and often cited by Chancellor Emeritus, Kent Hance.
