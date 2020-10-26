Classes are delayed on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and will start at 10 a.m., according to a TechAlert sent out on Monday evening.
Classes before the 10 a.m. start time are either canceled or have moved online for the day at the discretion of the instructor, according to the TechAlert. Buses are scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. and campus and system employees are scheduled to report to work at 9:30 a.m.
Visit emergency.ttu.edu for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.