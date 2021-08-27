Texas Tech Athletics has created a scholarship in memory of Luke Siegel, the son of former Tech men’s tennis coach Tim Siegel, who died at the age of 15 from COVID-19 complications, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The scholarship will be awarded to a student athlete from the men’s tennis or baseball program, two of Luke Siegel’s favorite sports, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Both the McLeod Tennis Center and Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park will also commemorate the late child.
Visitation will take place Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lake Ride Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd St., according to a tweet from Tim Siegel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
