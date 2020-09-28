The Office of Communications and Marketing's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard has introduced a new tab, COVID-19 trends.
This new tab features graphs of new active cases, new recovered cases, cumulative recovered cases and cumulative cases reported by weeks.
These graphs are grouped by Monday through Friday since the University does not report case numbers on Saturday or Sunday. Active cases that are collected over the weekend are reported in the Monday totals.
According to the Office of Communications and Marketing's website, the graphs contain case data on students on-campus and off-campus and employees (faculty, staff and student employees) on the Lubbock campus. Satellite campuses are not included in these numbers. These graphs will be updated each Friday afternoon.
The website notes that students who are employed by Texas Tech are considered student employees, and their data is reflected in the employee sections of the graphs. This is for contact tracing purposes and for supervisor notification.
The data for the main dashboard and the graphs are complied by Student Health Services, the Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine Faculty/Staff Clinic and the Texas Department of Emergency Management, according to the website.
This tab can be found under the daily (Monday through Friday) COVID-19 reporting dashboard or here.
