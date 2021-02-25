The Texas Tech Board of Regents convened at 11 a.m. Feb. 25, to discuss Tech System matters.
Tech System Chancellor, Dr. Tedd Mitchell, provided a report on COVID-19, presenting national statistics of vaccinations. In the statistics provided, Lubbock was number three nationwide in COVID-19 vaccinations.
Additionally, because of COVID-19 precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands, influenza cases have been low, Mitchell said.
Regent Dustin Womble said, “The attitude here in West Texas about this crisis and how we’re handling it, and whether it’s coming to an end and that things will return to normal is so different than it is in other parts of the country.”
Systemwide, Mitchell said only 34 students are COVID-19 positive.
In addition to the report on COVID-19, Mitchell discussed Tech System priorities in the 87TH Legislative Session. These include,
- The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine
- Mission specific funding (research) for the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- Mission specific funding (border health) for the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center – El Paso
- Angelo State University cybersecurity and artificial intelligence
- Bringing Midwestern State University into the Tech System, which is waiting for legislative approval and Governor Greg Abbott’s signature.
“We keep our asks simple and direct,” Mitchell said.
Between redistricting, COVID-19 relief, power system winterization and Broadband access, Mitchell said they will have to remind everyone consistently the importance of the issues in higher education.
Currently, it is expected that the Tech System budget will receive a 4.3 percent hit due to COVID-19 Mitchell said.
The 87TH Legislative Session ends on May 31, and Governor Abbott has until June 20 to sign off or veto things presented during the session, Mitchell said.
Lastly, Mitchell applauded the efforts of Tech Health Sciences Centers in communities heavily impacted by the winter storm that rocked the state of Texas last week.
Tech Provost Michael Galyean presented individuals named worthy of changes in academic rank, worthy of tenure and emeritus appointment. The motion was passed.
Additionally, Galyean presented three individuals to the Board of Regents for approval of the Horn Distinguished Professorships. These three individuals were, Katherine Hayhoe, endowed professor in public policy and public law, Naima Moustaid-Moussa, professor in the Department of Nutritional Sciences and John Poch, professor in the Department of English. The motion was passed.
Additionally, the Board of Regents approved the School of Veterinary Medicine Seal, a Bachelor of Science degree in honors science and the humanities, a Ph.D. program in One Health sciences in the School of Veterinary Medicine and the promotion of academic rank and granting of tenure to a multitude of Tech Health Sciences Center instructors.
Kim Turner, member of the audit committee, provided a report on audits that have been done, applauding the Tech Health Sciences Center for excellent results on a State Audit.
Lastly, Noel Sloan of the Finance, Administration and investments Committee, requested the Board of Regent’s authorize President Schovanec to begin reviewing offers of potential vendors for the Tech bookstore.
Gary Barnes of the FAIC walked the Board of Regents through the annual financial report for the 2020 fiscal year, said the Tech System fared well with COVID-19 impacts and costs are even down in certain areas, such as other operating expenses and other revenue categories.
Barnes also provided an investment performance update. In the update, Barnes said tuition costs would be reflected in the next quarterly report due to the delayed start of the spring semester.
To review details of all reports, visit the Board of Regents website, Board of Regents Meeting | Texas Tech University System. The Board of Regents will reconvene Feb. 26 at 8:30 a.m.
