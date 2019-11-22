The Hispanic-Serving Institution Grant for Undergraduate Research was awarded to Texas Tech and will contribute to the growth of the interdisciplinary Program in Inquiry and Investigation, according to a Tech news release.
Tech was designated as an HSI in May by the U.S. Department of Education, according to a Tech news release. This designation made Tech eligible for up to $10 million in additional funding for educational purposes. Tech has just received its first grant.
The HSI Education Grants Program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, according to the news release. In support of Tech’s interdisciplinary Program in Inquiry and Investigation, the program has awarded Tech a four-year, $274,281 grant.
An estimated 400 undergraduate students will benefit from involvement in the program, according to the grant proposal and news release. Students will receive added support in their individual research and may receive research stipends, travel grants and leadership opportunities by way of the Program in Inquiry and Investigation. Such work is supported by NIFA-HSI Grant 2019-38422-30533 from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, according to the news release.
The Program in Inquiry and Investigation began in the Fall of 2017 with five cohorts including arts, engineering, mathematical and physical sciences, health and environmental sciences, genetics, molecular biology and natural sciences and more, according to the news release.
Along with helping to recruit Hispanic students to participate in all cohorts, the grant will allow the Program in Inquiry and Investigation to develop a cohort involving food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences, according to the news release.
The National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s HSI Education Grants Program works to carry out education, research and projects to profit students interested in improving the nation’s food, agricultural, natural resource and human sciences workforce, according to the news release. Along the same lines, Tech’s Program in Inquiry and Investigation is working to build community and better the skills of the undergraduate researchers in the program, according to the news release.
Scholars in the program stay in one cohort for their first year to learn about conducting undergraduate research and network in Tech’s undergraduate research infrastructure by going to the Research Carnival, hosted by the Center for the Integration of STEM Education and Research, and the Undergraduate Research Conference which is hosted by the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences, according to the news release.
Members may move into faculty research laboratories after their first year and may remain until their senior year, according to the news release. Scholars are encouraged to attend the Undergraduate Research Conference each year to practice preparing and presenting research. Students are required each year to present at either the Research Carnival or a first-year cohort meeting to improve leadership skills and promote a culture of mentorship, according to the news release.
