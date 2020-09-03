On Thursday, Texas Tech announced the retirement of Judi Henry, a longstanding member of Tech’s administration across multiple departments.
Henry has served as the Senior Associate Athletics Director since 1997. Before then, she served as a member of the Department of Student Affairs since 1980 before making the transition to the Dean of Students and Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs.
Henry’s 40 years of service at Tech has seen her at various different departments campus-wide. As a member of the athletics department, however, she was a sports supervisor for the Lady Raider basketball program, volleyball, softball, track and field and baseball. She also is the current Title IX coordinator for Tech Athletics.
Although her retirement has been announced, Henry will remain in her position until Dec. 1, according to a Tech Athletics release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.