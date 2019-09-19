On Wednesday, the administration of Texas Tech hosted a town meeting in the Student Union Building discussing the future operating budget of the 2020 fiscal year.
The purpose of the meeting, which was hosted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the SUB Ballroom, was to give faculty and staff an overview of the university’s operating budget, capital project plans, fundraising and centennial celebration plans, according to a Tech memorandum.
“We are still doing well with state funding,” Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said.
The funding of Tech is based on how many student credit hours are taught, Schovanec said. In that regard, one of the most important statistics of the university is the student retention rate.
“Last year we had nearly 6,200 freshmen,” Schovanec said. “To have retained as much of that class as we did (68.8 percent) is significant.”
Tech is also seeing improvements in graduation rates, Schovanec said. In the last few years, the number of five-year graduates increased by 2 percent; the number of four-year graduate students increased by 3 percent.
Higher education institutes throughout Texas had much success throughout this year, Noel Sloan, Tech chief financial officer and vice president for administration and finance, said.
“We received support for our School of Veterinary Medicine,” Sloan said. “We also had about a 5.8 percent increase in our general revenue, and that was because the state supported across the board enrollment growth.”
The support from the state positively affected Tech’s core research funding, Sloan said. In addition, the tuition rate was increased by 2.4 percent to match the rise of inflation.
The total number of student semester hours increased, Sloan said. This was especially true for the summer hours students enrolled in at the Tech Health Sciences Center.
“We’ve really invested all the new funding of state and institutional back in,” Sloan said. “We have about $10 million in continued funding, $18 million in new funding.”
The funding affects the scholarships that students receive from Tech, Sloan said. The budget for merit-based scholarships has increased by about $2 million; need-based scholarships has also increased by $2 million.
There was a $10 million increase in all types of financial aid, Sloan said.
Overall, this year has produced the highest operating budget of over $1 billion, Sloan said.
The meeting also addressed the number of faculty and staff employed at Tech.
Tech employs about 1,800 faculty and staff, Tech Provost Michael Galyean said. That number is slowly increasing along with the student population.
The salaries for various positions, such as professors and associate professors, are competitive with salaries at other institutions, Galyean said. The salaries of assistant professors are slightly lower than other universities.
Of those faculty and staff, a large portion are white, Carol Sumner, Tech chief diversity officer, said. The growing populations are Hispanic.
“We are working very purposefully with our human resources office, with our colleges, with other departments to look at how we are messaging the institution,” Sumner said. “How we are framing the experience of coming to Tech.”
In addition, research activities have also increased, Joseph Heppert, the vice president for research and innovation, said.
“Federal research grants are up substantially,” Heppert said.
While federal awards have increased in 2019, some areas involving research could be improved, Heppert said.
“To really expand our research activities, not just in areas where we need federal funding, but across the board, we need to really expand the number of proposals we put out there,” Heppert said.
Administration is also considering adding on to the campus in a variety of ways.
“Most recently, we have $775 million set back permanently to be used for any number of uses across the TTU campus,” Byron Kennedy, the vice president for university advancement, said.
Tech may possibly add another dorm to campus, Schovanec said. There also are plans to improve on science labs across campus.
“If you look at what we have in the chemistry building, the science building, biology,” Schovanec said, “the labs are really substandard. So, we’re going to fund that through university sources.”
There is the possibility of adding a hotel in partnership with Tech, Schovanec said. The hotel would be a way to generate revenue; the university would not rely primarily on tuition.
New bus routes are also being implemented to reduce the automobile traffic on campus, Sloan said. Buses that enter public areas will be designated to an outer bus route; an additional bus route will be planned solely for on-campus mobility.
The administration also discussed the upcoming Centennial Celebration.
In 2023, Tech will be celebrating its 100th anniversary, Grace Hernandez, Chief of Staff and Associate Vice President for Administration, said. Tech would like to involve the entirety of the Lubbock community in the celebration.
“This will be an opportunity to tell Texas Tech’s story,” Hernandez said. “Where we’ve been, where we are and where we want to be.”
The meeting concluded with Schovanec discussing various safety concerns with Lime Scooters.
Tech is working with the company to control speed in certain areas of campus and other safety concerns, Schovanec said.
