During this coming election, justices for the Texas Supreme Court will be another group of candidates people will get the chance to vote for.
Unlike the federal Supreme Court, voters choose the justices that will serve on the state Supreme Court. This year, there are four justice seats, which consists of one chief justice and three associate justices, up for election with 11 people running for these positions.
The four justice seats up for election and the candidates running, according to Ballotpedia, include:
-Chief Justice candidates Nathan Hecht, Amy Clark Meachum and Mark Ash
-Justice Place 6 candidates Jane Bland and Kathy Cheng
-Justice Place 7 candidates Jeff Boyd, Staci Williams and William Bryan Strange
-Justice Place 8 candidates Brett Busby, Gisela D. Triana and Tom Oxford
Mathew Ellison, instructor in Texas Tech Department of Political Science, said that the Texas Supreme Court has the ability to shape public policy.
“They can influence what’s legal and illegal from a policy standpoint,” he said. “Texas state laws are probably going to influence your life more than federal law does.”
Many voters solely rely on party ties to choose who they vote for in the election, Ellison said. Most people do not know specific names of the justices and do not know the information to be an informed voter.
“Party is hugely important in these contests because most people don’t know the candidates or the issues at play,” Ellison said. “Party voting, where you vote for the candidate that belongs to your preferred political party, is pretty strong in these types of situations.”
Justices are elected to a six-year term, and unlike other local races, the Texas Supreme Court election is partisan, according to Ballotpedia.
In an interview with Houston Public Media, Charles “Rocky” Rhodes of South Texas College of Law in Houston said, the members of the Texas Supreme Court impact different aspects of life.
“They’re the ones who decide the rules with respect to divorces and family laws, looking at what the family code means, looking at the Texas Constitution,” Rhodes said, according to Houston Public Media. “They impact a lot of our daily lives.”
