The Texas State Senate confirmed Arcilia Acosta, Cody Campbell and Pat Gordon to the Texas Tech System Board of Regents on Wednesday, May 19. This comes two days after the Senate Committee on Nominations approved the nominations to go before the senate as a whole.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed the three new regents to the board on April 13 with their terms expiring on Jan. 31, 2027. The Committee on Nominations was set to approve the nominees to be brought before the Texas Senate on May, 12; however, the meeting was canceled and delayed the confirmation of the new regents.
This left the three new regents in limbo on May 13 when the Board of Regents met for their May meeting. The new regents were allowed to sit on the board and listen but were not able to participate in any official capacity.
The new regents' terms will get to participate in their first meeting as confirmed regents on Aug. 5 and 6 in Lubbock.
