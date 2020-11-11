Texas recorded 10,865 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, setting a new daily record for the state and also making it the first U.S. state with more than one million cases confirmed.
Texas has surpassed California, the most populous state in recording the highest number of positive COVID-19 tests, according to the Associated Press. Texas has recorded 1,010,364 positive cases since the pandemic began in March.
In addition, the state has recorded 19,377 deaths since March, according to AP. Ninety-four of those deaths were recorded Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases are surging in the Laredo area, according to AP. Laredo health officials reported 331 new cases on Tuesday, the highest since the Aug. 10 peak of 374 cases. This brings the area's total case count to 16,558, which consists of 934 active cases and 73 that require hospitalization. The COVID-19 death toll in the area is at 367.
El Paso also has seen a recent surge in cases, as on Tuesday, another 1,292 cases were reported, bringing the city’s total case count to 65,651, according to AP. 27,895 of these COVID-19 cases are active with 1,076 requiring hospitalization. The city’s death toll for the pandemic is now at 682 following nine new deaths on Tuesday.
Intensive testing in both areas and statewide has resulted in higher case counts, according to AP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.