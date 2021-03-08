Texas Panhandle Poison Control, a subsidiary of Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, plans to host Lubbock’s Spring Medication Cleanout™ on March 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St. According to the release from the Health Sciences Center, this event is organized to properly dispose all expired, unwanted, or unnecessary medications owned by Lubbock residents.
Jeanie Jaramillo-Stametz, managing director of the Texas Panhandle Poison Control, said according to the release that all residents from Lubbock and the surrounding areas are encouraged to bring medications they no longer use to the event area for disposal. This also includes the disposal of syringes and sharps.
Jaramillo-Stametz said old medications can be potentially poisonous for young children or could be used by teens experimenting with drugs, according to the release. It also acts as a threat to adults and elderly who might take the wrong bottle or type of medication, according to the release.
This event will be the 68th Medication Cleanout™ since its first time in 2009. The release stated more than 58,000 pounds of medications and sharps have been collected for proper disposal through this event so far. By providing a free and convenient way for people to dispose of these medications in a legal, environmentally sound and convenient manner, this event is meant to be a proactive approach to safeguard the community, according to the release.
Jaramillo-Stametz said according to the release that the abuse of prescription medications continues to be a national epidemic. With people staying home due to the pandemic, it is a good time to get rid of all medicine that is no longer needed to reduce the risk of poisoning. This also helps reduce the tendency for drug usage due to suicidal thoughts caused by self-quarantine.
Medication Cleanout™ will be conducted in a drive-thru, drop-off format, which allows residents to conveniently dispose of their medications without having to leave their cars. The release stated there will be signs to help drivers navigate through the site and leave the medications in their respective containers.
Participants are encouraged to wear a mask during the event. Only medications from households will be accepted due to environmental restrictions, other medications from other sources are not allowed in this event, according to the release.
Residents can call (806) 414-9495 or visit www.MedicationCleanout.com for more information regarding the Medication Cleanout™.
