Texas leads the nation in early voting with 4,064,685 ballots being cast as of Sunday.
The state is followed by California with 3,037,970, Florida with 2,509,245 and New Jersey with 1,711,035m, according to the U.S. Elections Project website.
Locally, Lubbock is responsible for 52,263 of the votes in Texas, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. This is only 28.51 percent of registered voters in Texas.
The states with the least amount of voter turnout include Rhode Island with 27,533, Alaska with 32,741 and Wyoming with 55,755, according to the U.S. Elections Project website.
