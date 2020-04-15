With individuals scared of contracting COVID-19 at the voting booths, a Texas judge in Travis County’s 353rd District Court announced that he will temporarily allow voters to vote by mail with a disability clause on Wednesday.
As he said he will temporarily allow voters to vote by mail, the injunction has not yet been officially issued, according to a Common Cause Texas news release. Moments before the judge’s ruling, Attorney General Ken Paxton sent out a news release saying this would be a direct violation of the law and any voter who attempts to vote by mail in fear of COVID-19 would be subject to prosecution.
“Threatening to prosecute Texans who simply want to vote without endangering themselves, their families or their neighbors is just cruel,” Common Cause Texas Executive Director Anthony Gutierrez said, according to the release. “It is simply not true that using the disability clause to request a mail ballot is a ‘direct violation’ of the Election code, as Paxton stated.”
Common Cause is a nonpartisan grassroots organization that was created to defend the core values of democracy, according to the release. Common Cause Texas is the Texas chapter of the organization, focusing on voting rights, ethics reform, election administration, civic engagement, redistricting reform and campaign financing.
Lubbock’s elections are set for May 2 have already been moved to November 3 after the Mayor’s Declaration of Disaster due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
