Editors note: The races called are accurate as of 12:30 p.m.
According to the Associated Press, the following seats have been called so far for Texas congressional seats.
The U.S. Senate
Republican John Cornyn wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Texas.
Republicans maintain control of Texas senator seats.
The U.S. House of Representatives
- Republican Louie Gohmert wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 1.
- Republican Dan Crenshaw wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 2.
- No winner has been called for District 3.
- Republican Pat Fallon wins election to the U.S. House for District 4.
- Republican Lance Gooden wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 5.
- Republican Ron Wright wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 6.
- Democrat Lizzie Fletcher wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 7.
- Republican Kevin Brady wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 8.
- Democrat Al Green wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 9th.
- Republican Michael McCaul wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 10.
- Republican August Pfluger wins election to the U.S. House for District 11.
- Republican Kay Granger wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 12.
- Republican Ronny Jackson wins election to the U.S. House for District 13.
- No winner has been called for District 14.
- Democrat Vicente Gonzalez wins reelection the U.S. House for District 15.
- Democrat Victoria Escobar wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 16.
- Republican Pete Sessions wins election to the U.S. House for District 17.
- Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 18.
- Republican Jody Arrington wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 19.
- Democrat Joaquin Castro wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 20.
- Republican Chip Roy wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 21.
- Republican Troy Nehls wins election to the U.S. House for District 22.
- Republican Tony Gonzales wins election to the U.S. House for District 23.
- No winner has been called for District 24.
- Republican Roger Williams wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 25.
- Republican Michael Burgess wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 26.
- Republican Michael Cloud wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 27.
- Democrat Henry Cuellar wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 28.
- Democrat Sylvia Garcia wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 29.
- Democrat Eddie Johnson wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 30.
- No winner has been called for District 31.
- Democrat Colin Allred wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 32.
- Democrat Marc Veasey wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 33.
- No winner has been called for District 34.
- Democrat Lloyd Doggett wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 35.
- Republican Brian Babin wins reelection to the U.S. House for District 36.
As of right now, Republicans control 17 and Democrats control 11 of the U.S. House seats from Texas.
