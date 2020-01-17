The Texas Alliance for Water Conservation (TAWC) will have their sixth annual Water College on Jan. 23.
The event, which will take place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, is open to the public, according to a Texas Tech news release. There also will be over 200 participants including producers, consultants and agricultural leaders.
Registration for the TAWC Water College will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the program will go from 8:50 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to the news release. Lunch will be provided during the event.
Water management technologies, practices, weather patterns and industry news will be discussed during the program, according to the news release.
Speakers at the event, according to the news release, include:
Kevin Brinkley, president and CEO, Plains Cotton Cooperative Association will discuss “Undeniable Demographic Changes: “Where Will the World’s Population Live in the Future and What Will They Eat and Wear?”
Kris Verett, producer from Lubbock, will discuss “Using Cover Crops to Manage Soil and Weed Control While Being Economically Sustainable.”
Lloyd Arthur, cooperating producer of TAWC in Ralls, and Jeff Miller, Forefront Agronomy, will discuss “Real Farm Data – Using Irrigation Management Technology to Conserve Water and Gain Profitability.”
Brooke Paup, Texas Water Development Board, “Update from Texas Water Development Board.”
Brian Bledsoe, chief meteorologist and climatologist from Colorado Springs, Colorado will discuss “Upcoming Weather Patterns – What is in store?”
Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, extension specialist in agricultural law at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will discuss “Hot Topics of Texas Water Law."
Ken Burton, executive director of U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, National Cotton Council will discuss “U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol – What Farmers Need to Know.”
Luis Herrera-Estrella, Tech President’s Distinguished Professor of Plant Genomics, will discuss “The Future of Cotton Genetics and Weed Control."
TAWC partnered agencies are working to extend the life of the largest subterranean aquifer in the U.S., the Ogallala Aquifer, according to the news release.
There are large amounts of project field sites representing the many agricultural practices included in their programs, according to the news release. Crop rotations and land application of manure are some of the practices among many more.
There are many sponsors for the TAWC Water College, such as BASF, Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education, Diversity D Irrigation Services, the Tech College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, Cotton Incorporated, DuPont Pioneer, Indigo Ag; Texas Corn Producers and Diversity D Irrigation Services, according to the news release.
