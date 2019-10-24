Andy Guei, staff attorney for the Texas Advocacy Project, gave a presentation on the state-wide services offered to victims of intimate partner violence, stalking and domestic violence in the Texas Tech School of Law Thursday.
The project is a non-profit law firm based in Austin and was established in 1982, according to the project website.
While the firm is not able to represent all its clients in court, Guei said it offers a “assisted pro se program.” This means the project will provide training to clients, allowing them to represent themselves and face their abuser.
To qualify for the pro se program, Guei said clients must have been denied service by local legal aid organizations, they need to maintain a telephone and mailing address, have a mailing address for the opposing party and must be capable of speaking before a judge in court.
“We won’t be able to be there in court with them, but they will have the capability to adequately to tell the judge ‘This is what I’m asking for, this is why I’m entitled to this,” Guei said.
The pro se program will not work for every client, Guei said, including if a potential client is in a court case involving Child Protective Services or the attorney general’s office or cases involving partners from a previous marriage or certain custody cases.
“In those situations, it’s probably not a good idea for them to proceed pro se,” he said. “Things can get complicated really quickly for them, and it may lead them to a point where they may harm themselves instead of properly representing themselves.”
While the project does not represent clients in pro se cases, the project does offer services during initial consultation, Guei said. During that first meeting, clients will have available services explained to them, plan the case, examine their safety, draft necessary court documents and have the legal process explained to them.
The project also offers an Emergency Protective program to victims of domestic violence.
“What we do is we contact these victims, we explain to them these are what your options are,” he said. “If they decide they want to proceed with an emergency protective order, we draft the necessary documents and submit them to the court.”
While the project does not offer this program outside of Austin, Guei said best practice training can be offered to law enforcement across Texas.
A protective pro se protective order packet is also offered on the project website, Guei said.
Guei said this gives victims a way “assert their rights in court” and procure a protective order against their abuser. He said if resources allow, the project can represent clients in court, but it is evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
“We try to select the cases where, by taking on that specific case, we can have a long-lasting impact on that community and really affect how victims are seen in that community,” he said.
The presentation was a part of Pro Bono Week, a series of events meant to emphasize to students the importance of providing pro bono work before they work in private firms, Elma Moreno, director of pro bono projects, said.
“Encourage attorneys to provide pro bono as needed to people who could otherwise not afford legal representation,” Moreno said regarding important things for people to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.