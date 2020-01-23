Texas A&M University was notified by the Brazos County Health District about a possible case of the Coronavirus on Thursday.
Both the Brazos County Health District and Texas A&M Student Health Services will monitor the situation, according to a statement from Texas A&M University Division of Marking and Communications.
According to the release, the immediate health risk to students is low.
The patient had returned from Wuhan, China, and had come to a Brazos County hospital after displaying symptoms after the 14-day return window, Dr. Eric Wilke, the Brazos County Health Authority, said in a press conference Thursday.
The patient’s blood was sent to the Centers of Disease Control in Atlanta for testing, Wilke said in the press conference. If the case is confirmed, there will be detailed contact tracing.
Wilke said during the press conference the same principles of preventing flu and colds are also applicable in this case, such as washing hands with soap and water and covering one’s mouth when coughing or sneezing.
