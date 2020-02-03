Two have been confirmed dead after a shooting at the Texas A&M University-Commerce Pride Rock Residence Hall Monday.
Three victims were involved in the shooting, according to the East Texan student newspaper. The third victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Classes have been cancelled as the university's police department (UPD) continues to investigate, according to the East Texan student newspaper.
A precautionary shelter-in-place lasted for about two hours, according to the university's Twitter page. The residence hall and surrounding areas are blocked off.
