Family members of fallen Red Raiders gathered at Memorial Circle on Thursday, Oct. 7, to remember their loved ones during the annual TECHsan Memorial. They were joined by members of numerous organizations on campus as well as university faculty, staff and students.
This marked the event’s return to an in-person ceremony, as a virtual memorial was held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Held annually during homecoming week, the memorial is a way for the university to honor former alumni, faculty, and staff that have passed away during the previous year, according to the Dean of Students' website.
The event began with the ringing of the Carillon Bells, followed by brief opening remarks from Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec.
“This ceremony is personal, and the pain of loss is great, but we all share your sorrow,” Schovanec said. “The Texas Tech family has been blessed to share a part of life’s journey with those we honor.”
After a moment of silence was observed, the Matador Singers performed a solemn performance of “For All the Saints”. This was followed by the reading of the names of deceased Red Raiders. The names of former students were recited by Student Body President Faisal Al-Hmoud.
Names of faculty and staff names were read by Faculty Senate President Dr. Katie Langford and Staff Senate President Stacy Caliva, respectively. Alumni Association President and CEO Curt Langford then delivered remarks acknowledging alumni who have passed away.
“Whether recent grads or longtime alumni, our fellow Texans walked these same sidewalks, spent time in all these buildings, and shared many of the same experiences we’ve all shared,” Langford said. “Our hearts and thoughts are with you, as they will forever be one of us.”
This was immediately followed by the reading of all names on the TECHsan Memorial, also delivered by Langford.
The Matador Singers sang “Abide with Me”, and President Schovanec gave closing remarks. After the Carillon Bells chimed twenty-three times to represent the university’s founding in 1923, the Matador Singers sang the "Matador Song" and guests of those honored at the memorial were escorted under a sabre arch consisting of members of the Tech Sabre Flight Drill Team.
The Carillon Bells then rang one last time, marking the end of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.