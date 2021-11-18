The Board of Regents for Texas Tech University System convened in the Systems Building in Lubbock to discuss, contract agreements, construction updates and other matters concerning the five institutions within the Tech System.
The board first convened into the Finance and Investments Committee to approve or not approve three items from the system, Texas Tech and Angelo State University.
Kirby Hocutt, athletic director for Tech, and Noel Sloan, chief financial officer for Tech, presented the ClubCorp TTC, LLC agreement for a five-year extension. Hocutt said after athletics asked ClubCorp to make improvements to its services, athletics has seen a growth in membership.
“I would say we're a national leader as far as membership growth with the Texas Tech Club restaurant at this time, and all indications are that the improvements made in the premium spaces have been very well received by our suite and club owners,” Hocutt said
Regent Cody Campbell said he was concerned about the track record of ClubCorp’s poor service and brought up the idea of Tech offering the services ClubCorp provides in-house.
“I have a difficult time approving a long-term contract to ClubCorp when we know it's bad. It's bad right now,” Campbell said.
Regent John Steinmetz and Dustin Womble also joined Campbell’s concerns.
Steinmetz also agreed with Campbell saying the university should take a look at providing the services itself. Steinmetz recognized the merits of the regents tabling this matter to discuss at a later date.
“Can you imagine what we may get for the students that are actually going to get an education in hotel restaurant management,” Steinmetz said. “(We could) put together a first-class facility that will only make the game day experience … a better experience.”
A motion was made to table the item for a later date but failed due to a tie. A second motion was made to approve the item but the motion failed due to a tie with Regents Pat Gordon, Womble, Campbell and Steinmetz all voting no.
The regents approved the Tech’s 2022 budget adjustment and the revisions to ASU’s Alcohol policy without debate. The committee also heard the system’s investments performance update and the system’s endowment report.
During the Facilities Committee, the regents decided to approve the $14,465,324 budget for the Rip Griffin Park expansion and renovation project on the Tech campus and the utility bid package for the new Academic Sciences Building at Tech.
The regents also approved the naming of the School of Veterinary Medicine Plaza to the Robert L. Duncan Plaza, after the former chancellor of the system.
The regents also approved a land lease with the City of San Angelo for ASU and the acceptance of real property to the HSC Lubbock for the Amarillo campus.
During the Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee, the committee had the decision to approve or not approve four items from Tech and Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso.
The universities received approval to grant approval to two individuals. Tech also received approval for the master in science in ranch management degree program and HSC received approval to modify its operating policy pertaining to faculty tenure.
The board then heard an audit from the chief audit executive for the system, Kim Turner, during the board Audit Committee.
After an executive session, the board authorized President Schovanec to execute a predevelopment agreement for a Tech Athletics facility as well as leasing a Tech-owned space in the Dallas area.
The board also authorized Chancellor Tedd Mitchell to confirm the title of emeritus to an individual and to make the announcement at the appropriate time.
The Board of Regents is set to meet on Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Lubbock.
