Cellphones are a significant part of today’s society, but people may be too reliant on them when managing finances.
Jennifer Wilson, assistant director of the Personal Finance (PFI) Program, said students should take PFI courses at Texas Tech as they can help students navigate their journey in becoming financially literate before graduating.
“There is no real ‘best’ way for students to manage their finances. All methods can be appropriate if it works for the student,” Wilson said. “However, the best place to start is becoming aware of your financial self. In order to get to a place of creating an action plan and using tools as a form of money management, you first need to know where money is going, while understanding your saving and spending behavior.”
A student first needs to understand how to manage money, Wilson said. Once students become aware of their savings and spending behavior, they can begin to identify tools that can help the process.
“Some examples of how financial technology through mobile applications can help you are things like track spending, pay bill reminder and encourage saving,” Wilson said.
There can also be cons in students using technology, Wilson said. There can be misunderstandings about financial apps, as they do not fix bad financial habits such as overspending.
“Financial apps raise awareness about your financial situation, encourage you to make changes and can help you see the long-term impact. Overall, it’s up to you to make those changes,” Wilson said. “When making the commitment to using financial apps as a tool, you need to make time to check-in to the app.”
For students, this can be a downside because they may be busy with school, Wilson said. It is important to make time to review apps because data from financial institutions might not carry over, spending items may be placed in the wrong category, usage fees may begin to apply and more.
“Financial technology is constantly moving – you must stay well informed of the app and the company,” she said.
Mason Carter, a junior business major from Dallas, said since technology is a part of everyday life, it is the best way to keep track of one’s spending.
“I don’t think students rely on technology to manage finances, but technology is so good for tracking your finances,” Carter said.
The pros far outweigh the cons, Carter said. When looking around, everyone has an electronic device in their hand and apps are a click away.
“Pretty much the only con I can think of is if your internet is down or your device has no charge,” Carter said. “Which, both of those situations are not that big of a deal.”
Colin Calderon, a Red to Black Peer Financial Coach, said technology is a part of this society and there is no way around it.
“The ability of technology in today’s age allows for more simplicity for students to track their finances, but it also makes it more out of sight out of mind,” Calderon said. “Students need to take the initiative to continue implementing their own budget.”
When using technology to manage finances, an individual is putting information online, Calderon said. There can be a risk with that when using technology.
“If you don’t find the right software or app to use, it might be a little bit difficult, say for someone who doesn’t have that much financial literacy especially with complexity of budgeting,” Calderon said.
A lot of good information can come from one’s bank if requested, Calderon said. Good ways of keeping track can be creating an excel spread sheet as it can calculate an individual’s spendings and savings.
“What it comes down to is the person themselves,” Calderon said. “It’s pretty introspective. They have to realize they need to make some sacrifices and not rely so much on their parents. If students still need financial questions, they can call Red to Black and we’d be more than happy to help.”
