Texas Tech will be conducting the fall testing of the TechAlert! Emergency Notification System on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 1:50 p.m., according to a Tech Announce post from the Office of Communications & Marketing.
Individuals can update their contact information by going to emergency.ttu.edu.
TechAlert!, according to the Office of Communications & Marketing website, is an emergency notification for the Tech campus to notify people what to do before or during an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.