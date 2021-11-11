Texas Tech is one of the 13 Texas universities to receive a Purple Heart University distinction, according to a 2018 report from Military Order of the Purple Heart.
First awarded in 2014, Tech received the distinction due to offering wounded combat veterans' high educational opportunities, according to Tech Today.
“I think it really sends the message that we definitely focus quite a bit on the military, transitioning from military into civilian life and into university culture,” Sierra Mello Miles, director of Military and Veterans programs, said. “It kind of is all encompassing of how Texas Tech is a military friendly institution. And that's across all aspects.”
Located in Drane Hall, The Wall of Honor and The Purple Heart Wall of Honor is dedicated to former Red Raiders for their service. The Wall of Honor remembers those who have died in combat, while The Purple Heart Wall remembers men and women with high military honors.
Mello said there are plans to move the wall from Drane Hall to Memorial Circle so the memorials are more visible.
“We're, right now, in the rendering stages of it,” Mello said. “There's been a lot of support from the president to move it over to Memorial Circle.”
MVP offers multiple resources to veteran students on campus. Military students have access to a food pantry, service repairs and homelessness care through Combined Arms. MVP also partners with Vet Star, which helps veterans access their health benefits through Veterans Affairs.
Another way students can give back to veterans is by visiting the Disabled American Veterans Thrift Store on Buddy Holly Avenue. David Butts, owner of the thrift store, said it has been in business for 52 years.
The thrift store, which sells everything from clothes to furniture to non-perishable foods, receives item donations from the Lubbock community. All proceeds from purchases go to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 44.
There are several loyal customers who come in every day, Butts said, although they are not big spenders. Tech students often come in to look through the thrift store’s selection of clothes.
“What’s more important than donating to disabled American veterans?” Butts said. “That’s how we got here and that’s how we live and breathe, you know, what’s more important than those guys?”
Assistant Vice President for Auxiliary Services Patrick Albritton was a former U.S. Air Force Member. After completing 25 years of active service in August, he started working for Tech in September 2021.
“The job I have here at Tech, the Air Force completely prepared me for,” Albritton said. “The biggest difference is I get to wear nicer clothes to work and grow my hair a little bit.”
Albritton is an alumnus of the College of Engineering. He said he came back to the university because of the connections he made with the civil engineering chair and Air Force ROTC.
“It was just such a personal touch,” Albritton said. “When I came down to interview with everybody, I felt that same connection of personal touch and comradery.”
The Veteran Association at Tech is a resource that offers veterans a community. Mello said veteran students feel they are non-traditional students and out of place.
Colten Davis, fourth-year conservation law enforcement student and a Marine Corps veteran, said after hearing about Tech through some of his friends, he decided to apply.
“It was difficult at first, definitely,” Davis said. “It's hard to like form relationships and form bonds because I didn't have anything to relate to (my classmates) with. I'm sitting next to 18-year-old and I'm 26.”
After meeting an Army veteran in one of his classes in his first year, Davis said he got involved and met with other veterans on campus. He is graduating in December and said he plans on attending the Game Warden Academy For Texas Parks and Wildlife in Lubbock.
MVP will celebrate Veteran’s Day by participating in Tech’s Celebrate America football game with a tailgate for veterans from VFW, American Legion, Military Order of the Purple Heart and Women Veterans of America as well as a recognition ceremony during the football game.
Mello said the department is making changes this year by improving the program and trying to be even more inclusive of military dependents.
The best way to help a veteran, Mello said, is to volunteer with military organizations like the VA.
“I think because of being in the military, it's kind of ingrained that it's about selfless service,” Mello said. “Veterans often have a hard time accepting help, or reaching out for help when they need it. So to reach out to those to the different veteran organizations, they may not necessarily be doing community service projects that benefit veterans, but it's still helping them to be able to help with the community service projects.”
For more information about Tech’s Veteran programs, visit the Military and Veteran Program website.
