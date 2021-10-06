Select members of Texas Tech University will travel to San Antonio to represent the school in the Department of Energy’s annual Collegiate Wind Competition. But as competitive as the three-day long competition will be, it is also a chance to raise awareness and collaborate with others about the importance of wind energy on a national scale.
Tech will be one of over one dozen universities attending, including California State University, Northern Arizona University, Penn State, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Washington State and several more. Along with the universities, there will be several companies and other leaders in the field.
“I’m looking forward to communicating with people who have a lot of experience in the field … It is definitely a networking opportunity,” said Heather Aggen, a senior wind energy student from Tyler.
The event has grown each year in line with the development and popularization of renewable energy sources as a whole. Dating back to the late 20th century, wind energy has been on a rapid rise each year.
According to the National Department of Energy, there was more wind energy installed in 2020 than any other energy source. The wind energy sector alone houses over 115,000 jobs nationally, and the number is growing.
“As the population grows, there will be more demand for electricity and energy,” said Matt Miller, a senior wind energy student from Aledo. “Meeting that demand with renewable energy sources, I think, is going to be very beneficial.”
The global draw to this event in itself is reflective of the importance of wind energy’s development, but it also serves as a marketplace of ideas, the event’s overall goal.
“This competition really gives me a chance to put all of the pieces together and fully design a project,” Miller said.
The competition is to research, design and build a turbine for deployment in ever-changing circumstances. Over the course of the season, it will be a process of submitting projects and research in exchange for scoring points, said Papa Badu, a senior wind energy student from Houston.
This year will be a debut year for the competition in welcoming an offshore turbine project, Aggen said, which has typically been onshore. In line with technological advancements throughout the years, offshore wind turbines have gradually become more popular in an industry that was dominated by onshore projects early on.
The difference lies in the amount of wind produced, the data for which implies that wind turbines over open water receive more wind, ultimately resulting in more overall electricity. The change in popularity reflects a change in demand, and throughout all levels of production, a new outlook on wind energy, especially for competition.
“A lot of the preparation has changed, now we have to worry about a foundation as well as completely different electrical,” Aggen said.
But the difference between this competition and most others is that the month of May will serve as a time to show what the team has done throughout a year of work.
“By the time we go to San Antonio we will have it all the way designed, all the way down to price per megawatts,” Miller said. “It will be a full design from every possible angle.”
The competition does, however, have a timely element built in as well, where the team will have two days to complete a similar project, Miller said. Practices are well underway and meshed with overall learning of the topic.
Aggen said the group dedicates about three to four hours together as a group, and if a deadline is approaching, the number rises to six or seven hours a week which will still see an even higher increase as the group begins developing more, and interacting with more prototypes. In a climate which requires such constant communication with peers facing a daunting task, togetherness is at the forefront of their success.
“We enjoy each other’s company a lot. There’s multiple people on the team I consider friends of mine,” Aggen said.
On the other hand, the core of Miller’s decision to join the team came from the desire to actually meet his classmates in person after a large chunk of time was spent learning online, he said.
“Being able to work on this group project in person and bounce ideas off other people has been really great.” said Miller.
On campus, though, the team still has an inherent mission to gain more members and to continually raise awareness and support for not only wind energy, but renewable resources in general.
“We like to welcome any and everybody to the team. It's a great experience for people of all majors and contributes to an overall great goal.” said Badu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.