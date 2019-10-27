About every three years, Texas Tech’s Information Technology Division will review the website management services being used by the university and see if a change in provider is necessary to make the site easy to navigate.
John Thomas, managing director of Tech IT Technology Support, said the university has been using the website management service OmniUpdate for about six years.
“We are currently in the midst of doing that review … that allows vendors from across the nation to submit a response saying, ‘Here’s what we can do for Texas Tech,’” he said. “That should be ending here in the next month or so, but I do not expect any major changes based on that.”
Another management feature under review is Compliance Sheriff, a service Thomas said evaluates the accessibility of Tech’s websites for disabled users.
“For sight impaired (visitors) you can’t see a picture, so there’s alternate text that reads a description of the picture,” Thomas said. “That way, students who are sight-impaired have the benefit of understanding the context of the webpage.”
Any changes that might be implemented as a result of either review process would not impact the site’s usability, Thomas said.
For other students, the departmental websites can be harder to navigate to find specific information.
While he often uses Raiderlink and Blackboard, Esteban Romero, a freshman music theory major from Lubbock, said he typically uses Tech’s departmental websites between semesters to look at financial aid, scholarship and enrollment information. When he needs to find specific information on one of Tech’s web pages, he will use Google to find the information.
“Unless you know how to get where you’re going, it can be really hard to find what you’re looking for,” he said.
However, there could be changes made to departmental websites that may not impact the university’s website infrastructure.
Each department webpage is operated within the specific department, and those departments can manage and change the appearance of their webpages without interfering with the infrastructure, Thomas said.
Chris Cook, managing director of the Tech Office of Communication and Marketing, said the header and footer of department sites needs to constantly be navigable, but departments can edit the space between those on webpages.
“It’s really collaborative with IT when we do a redesign. We don’t mess with the architecture,” Cook said. “You want that to remain consistent so that when people come to the site – and they’re used to coming to it – they know where the ‘about’ button is.”
Adjusting a webpage’s look is a collaborative process between the Office of Communication and Marketing, IT and the specific department, Cook said. This keeps anything which could harm the site’s usability from being added.
“It wouldn’t be us arbitrarily saying, ‘This is what we like, this is what we’re going to do,’” he said. “What we might do is approach IT, and just say, ‘Hey, we have an idea. We think we need to freshen this up a bit, or we need to do a complete overhaul.’”
From there, Cook said IT would then voice concerns over a change and decide if it can be implemented without interfering with site infrastructure. Website template changes can happen periodically, but there is no set timetable for when they need to occur.
“There’s some rules of thumb where people look every two years, some will do it every four,” he said. “There’s no rule book on how to do it.”
Acknowledging that Tech’s web infrastructure houses hundreds if not thousands of pages, Cook said managing each individual site is a constantly changing process.
Two good way to observe how users are easily interacting with website is to track analytical data using a service, such as Google Analytics and to track how many calls a department is receiving, Cook said.
“Today’s student and even the parents are savvy, and they know how to navigate a site,” Cook said. “If you start seeing an uptick in inquiries through email or through phone calls, people aren’t finding what they need.”
