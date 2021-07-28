On Wednesday, July 28, Texas Tech's Division of Safety & Security Emergency Management released COVID-19 safety information for the upcoming fall semester for students, faculty and staff.
Students
In the email sent out to the campus community, Tech officials strongly recommend students get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the semester. The university will also not provide students a location to self isolate and will not cover any associated expenses.
When it comes to quarantine due to exposure from other students or roommates, students who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine if they do not show any symptoms but should still monitor for symptoms for 14 days after exposure, according to the email. However, if a student is unvaccinated and is exposed, they will have to quarantine for seven or more days unless they can provide documentation that they already had COVID-19 in the past three months.
If any student, vaccinated or unvaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19, they will have to self isolate. According to the email, the university is asking that students to develop a plan of action prior to coming to campus in the fall in case the student does have to quarantine.
Faculty and Staff
In the email, Tech also strongly recommends faculty and staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Faculty and staff will follow the same protocols laid out for students but are asked to self report to the university using the TTU COVID-19 Management System.
The Vaccine
The email sent out to the campus community comes on the heels of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention changing mask recommendations for the nation. According to the Associated Press, the CDC recommended on Tuesday, July 27, that vaccinated people to start wearing masks indoors due to the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading among vaccinated people.
The university has not released any new mask, social distancing or other COVID-19 safety guidelines. However, those using the bus system on campus must still wear a mask while riding a bus, according to Transportation & Parking Services.
Students, faculty and staff can receive the the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Student Health Services, located on the first floor of the Student Wellness Center, according to Tammy Diaz, nurse manager for Student Health Services. Students, faculty and staff can call 806.743.2848 to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine.
For those with concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Diaz said, the Health Science Center offers a walk-in clinic where they administer the Pfizer vaccine.
