Texas Tech's matchup with the University of Texas on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena has generated buzz around Lubbock, with tourists in town from Austin and Tech students camping in tents in the area outside the stadium.
Steve Massengale, owner of The Matador, said he’s experienced with big games that generate opportunities for increased business.
“Here at the matador we are always prepared when conference play hits,” Massengale said. “It is one of the best times of the year for us because it generates a tremendous amount of support for the team.”
Massengale said that students and fans held a lot of resentment towards Beard after his departure, but their attitude has since changed to an appreciation for Tech’s new head coach Mark Adams.
“It's all coach Adams now,” Massengale said. “Mostly all of our apparel will be centered around him. So, you know we will get a shirt that is related to the game, but a lot of what we sell is focused on coach Adams.”
The Matador is the official merchandiser of Tech, and Massengale said sales always benefit from when the Red Raiders are winning and there is a lot of support from fans.
“This game will be great for sales,” Massengale said. “Since we are the official merchandiser of Texas Tech, we are the only team that can sell in the arena at the games. So, all around big games like this will always be a positive.”
Tech alumni and Varsity Bookstore cashier Matthew Lucio said he’s looking forward to the Big 12 matchup.
“I think sales leading into the game and even after the game will generate enormously,” Lucio said. “These two have always had a big rivalry between each other and Winning games like this will prove we are one of the best schools in Texas. It’s gonna get kids to want to come here and you know parents and alumni will want to buy merchandise long after this game.”
Lucio said the staff at Varsity Bookstore does a great job with preparing for big events and any type of tourist rush that may happen.
“We do an excellent job of making sure we have anything for any rush of customers in general,” Lucio said. “We have ‘Beat Texas’ buttons and we hope to get some other types of merchandise for the game.'
Elizabeth Moreno, a fourth-year biology major from Lubbock and a cashier at Tech’s Campus Store said she’s seen an increase in customers ahead of the big game.
“There has been a lot of students in here lately and a lot of their families have come in with them also,” Moreno said. “Like their moms, dads and even their siblings have been coming in buying stuff for the game. Like today especially, has been crazy busy compared to last week.”
The student store inside the Student Union Building is popularly used by students, but in the past week it has been full of their families and other Tech fans.
“The sales have already increased tremendously due to the fact it is not just students in here recently,” Moreno said. “This will be a really big rivalry game and this year I feel there is an even bigger chip on the shoulders of players and fans.”
With Beard returning for the first time, Moreno said the impact this game will have on students is huge.
“Everybody is already talking about it in classes and stuff,” Moreno said. “We’ve been waiting since last season when he left so it’s gonna be a crazy time on campus and I think the craziest time we have seen in the store so it’s gonna be special.”
