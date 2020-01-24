A video released to the Texas Tech community Friday outlined multiple points regarding the university's plans to combat racist incidents on campus.
The video, which was released about a week after the Tech Black Student Association meeting regarding racist incidents on campus, featured Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, Carol Sumner, vice president of the Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Baahir Jinadu, a senior mechanical engineering major from Bakersfield, California and president of BSA, speaking about the discussions and planning that took place after the meeting.
The video can be reached at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJeUSQ07laQ&feature=youtu.be.
"Among the key areas we will address are a review of policies and procedures including those related to student organizations and behavioral expectations outlined in the Code of Student Conduct," Schovanec said in the video regarding plans that arose after discussions with BSA and campus administration. "We must do a better job of connecting students affected by acts of bias and racism with the appropriate university resources and support, such as the Campus Inclusion Resource Team, and we will enhance the training on diversity, equity and inclusion to students, faculty, staff and administration."
One should expect more updates on the matter, Schovanec said. In addition, more meetings between campus administration, BSA and other student groups will take place.
"We recognize the hurt and harm caused by racism within our community, and we will work to repair and strengthen our relationships," he said. "The additional steps and ongoing programs must represent a collective effort by all of us, students, faculty and staff, to build a stronger campus community that sends the message that everyone belongs and everyone is supported."
Regarding certain plans, Sumner said in the video that diversity, equity and inclusion training will be provided to the Tech community.
"We will focus on restorative justice and are committed to bringing increased awareness to the Campus Inclusion Resource Team and its goal of connecting students affected by acts of bias," she said.
More resources also will be dedicated to increasing diversity and the population of black students, faculty and staff on campus, Sumner said.
"This will include focused recruitment with greater Texas Tech student participation of diverse populations in the metro areas throughout Texas as well as within our own community," she said.
After these discussions, one may expect different changes to campus.
Plans have been made to establish a Black Cultural Center on campus, Jinadu said in the video.
"This will be a space where students not only convene meetings or gather in fellowship, but also engage fellow students of all cultural backgrounds and recruit new students of color at Texas Tech," he said.
In addition, administration will work to set up art that is reflective of campus diversity, Jinadu said.
"The large turnout of students at this meeting emphasized the importance of this discussion, and the dialogue in which we engaged provided a foundation for moving forward together as students and administration," he said. "We look forward to working closely together with our fellow students, President Schovanec, Dr. Sumner and others on this campus to make this an even stronger university."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.