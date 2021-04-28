The faculty and staff at the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine now know who will be in their inaugural class. There was a specific mission in mind when deciding who the admissions committee would offer the opportunity to study at the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. John Dascanio is a theriogenology professor and is the senior associate dean for Academic and Student Services at the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine. Dascanio discussed the mission that was kept in mind for what the admissions committee was looking for.
“We had a very unique admissions process that was tied very close to our mission to serving rural and regional Texas and even beyond that,” Dascanio said. “It was highly focused on the individual’s personal attributes and their life experiences. Their story, history and experiences had to align with serving our rural and regional communities.”
Dascanio said other veterinary schools will select students partly on grades and how well they did on their Graduate Record Exam (GRE). For the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine, the GRE was not required and the minimum GPA was a 2.9 for overall and science.
Once those students hit that academic benchmark, the admissions committee did not look at their grades ever again, Dascanio said.
“They weren’t ranked on grades, but they were ranked totally based off of their life experiences and their personal attributes,” Dascanio said. “As an example, if you were somebody who was interested in small animals and you grew up in Lubbock, and you have done your veterinarian experiences in Lubbock, then we are looking at you because we are assuming you are going to go back to Lubbock.”
Dascanio said the vet school is focusing on students from rural areas such as Odessa, Lubbock, El Paso and Amarillo. This is because these areas are underserved within the veterinarian community.
“We wanted to have a very holistic admissions process,” Dascanio said. “The determinant of where you will go after vet school is largely determined by where you come from to begin with. Grades don’t tell the full story, they are important, but the success that students have in veterinary school are not always related to their grades.”
The total applications to the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine were 721 applications, 233 of those applicants were interviewed and 64 of the interviewees were accepted, Dascanio said. Next year, the vet school will accept 80 applicants, and the year after that, they will accept 100, Dascanio said.
“I’m super excited for the students to come,” Dascanio said. “We’ve been building this program for a number of years just in anticipation of the students getting here. We can’t be more excited to have them start because that really defines who we are and what we are doing, and they are a great group of students.”
One student of the inaugural class, Dalton Horn, died in a car accident and a scholarship was started in memory of him, Dascanio said. The scholarship is named the Dalton W. Horn Memorial Scholarship.
Dr. Britt Conklin is an associate dean for Clinical Programs in the School of Veterinary Medicine. Conklin discussed why the model of the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine is different from a majority of veterinary schools throughout the United States.
“Most programs have a four year program where three years is spent in lectures and the fourth year is participation in the teaching hospital,” Conklin said. “We actually don’t have a teaching hospital. Our model is much like some of the medical schools are today in the sense that we have a clinical year. That clinical year is distributed through practicing private veterinary partners. So our students in their fourth year go out into private practices and spend rotations of time at those places to gain the last year of instruction in their schooling.”
Conklin said there are about 55 different partnering veterinary practices right now for veterinary students to get experiences with. It is a mechanism to fulfill the mission of producing competent veterinarians to go to work immediately after graduation and to fulfill the needs of rural and regional communities in Texas.
Conklin said the reason why there is such a large focus on producing veterinarians for rural Texas is because there is a general understanding that there is a shortage of veterinarians in smaller communities and most regional communities outside of Dallas, Austin and Houston.
“Our goal was to find potential students that will go back and fulfill our mission,” Conklin said. “One of the things we know through research is one way to fulfill that mission of sending students back to rural communities, is that a lot of those students have to originate from one of those communities.”
Conklin said the staff is ready and excited for the students to attend the vet school, just as much as the students are excited to go to the vet school.
Lindsay Kennedy, an assistant professor of practice in agricultural education and communications at Tech, described why she thinks the veterinarian school will benefit not only Tech but the rural communities of Texas as well.
“I think the Texas Tech vet school provides a really valuable opportunity for Texas Tech to meet the needs of rural America and the large animal industry through the model that they have,” Kennedy said. “As far as students at Texas Tech, we get a lot of students that come from rural areas that are interested in going back into those areas and the model that the vet school has helps solve some of those issues in rural America.”
Kennedy said the most important thing is that the school provides a hands-on experiential type of learning environment for students that want to go back into large animal practices.
Kennedy said it is exciting to have the vet school be a part of the Tech System because Tech is all about solving real world problems and the vet school provides a great opportunity in doing that.
