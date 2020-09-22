The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM) will now accept applications for its first class in Fall 2021 after receiving accreditation.
The accreditation, which was announced during a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the SVM construction site in Amarillo, is a milestone that poses different opportunities for the school.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said the school received a letter of reasonable assurance of accreditation after a summer site visit from the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education.
“This is a major milestone in the opening of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine, and we're excited to be so near to the finish line,” he said. “It is due to the efforts and support of so many that we have been able to achieve the benchmarks that bring us to this particularly significant moment.”
In Dec. 2015, former Tech System Chancellor Robert Duncan, Tech System Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell and other leaders of the Amarillo community announced their plans to pursue the vet school, Schovanec said. They knew the school’s model would benefit the state.
SVM Dean Guy Loneragan said a team was developed to work toward meeting accreditation requirements for the vet school.
“And that led this summer, as Dr. Schovanec mentioned, to an investigative team from the AVMA Council on Education spending time with us, going through all the details of the plan and then reporting back to the full Council on Education, the national accrediting body,” he said.
In the accrediting body’s recent meeting, Loneragan said it was determined the standards of accreditation will be met. Getting this accreditation is the biggest academic hurdle.
By next week, Loneragan said he hopes prospective students for the first class will be able to submit their application materials. Come January and February, interviews for the future class will take place.
Regarding the first class, which will consist of about 60 students, Loneragan said he hopes they will embody the West Texas spirit.
In addition, Loneragan said the faculty that have been hired to work at the SVM play a role in the school being ready for the first class.
“Many of them have left a promising career or just started a promising career to come to be part of something special,” he said, “and with this faculty, we are not only open for business, we're ready for business, so we are particularly excited to welcome the first class of veterinary students.”
After putting together the first class, Loneragan said the SVM will be ready for Fall 2021.
“The facilities behind us are on track on time and within budget,” Loneragan said regarding the SVM’s construction.
During the news conference, Mitchell said the SVM represents the work of multiple people.
After the completion of the vet school, Mitchell said the Tech System would have housed a vet school, a medical school and a pharmacy school in Amarillo.
“And at a time with things, like the coronavirus, where you look around and you see how important it is for us to be able to control our own destiny in a way that we've not been able to over the course the past six months,this is a critical moment, this is a watershed moment for the city and for this community,” he said.
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said she is proud Amarillo is the home of the SVM.
“When you dream something, it's so fun when it becomes a reality,” she said, “and Texas Tech has given us in Amarillo, from the get-go, a seat at the table, a hand on the plow.”
The dream of having a vet school in West Texas is currently playing out, and that dream will play out for years to come, Nelson said. The SVM will provide educational opportunities and an economic benefit.
“There have been lots of finish line moments, and we won't finish it until we actually welcome that first class on the first day of classes into a brand new building, but I'm anticipating that as well,” she said. “The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine team has truly put on a clinic in day-to-day diligence."
