Each day, the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM) comes closer to welcoming a new group of students dedicated to resolving the veterinarian shortage in West Texas.
Even though certain aspects of the school are still in the planning process, the institution could provide a variety of benefits for West Texas and the Tech community.
SVM Dean Guy Loneragan said the vet school is on track to welcome the first class of the SVM during the fall of 2021.
“In October, when we hear that we have that first step in accreditation, we begin the admissions process, the interview process, start enrolling that first class of students, so they can begin in the fall of 2021,” he said. “All at the same time, we need to be hiring our faculty. At the moment, we have 21 faculty positions opened.”
Interviewing prospective faculty members is a process Loneragan said will take place soon.
“In the meantime, we have to start working with our pre-vet students or students who have an interest in veterinary medicine to help them understand what the program is, what it entails,” he said.
The first program Tech is introducing is a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine, Loneragan said. Graduate-level programs will also be introduced with the establishment of the school.
“In addition, we will look for interesting dual degrees to work with the Health Sciences Center,” he said regarding the HSC in Amarillo. “For instance, a dual DVM and master’s in public health.”
Along with the possible benefits of upcoming programs for SVM students, certain facilities at the SVM could be beneficial for the learning experience as well.
The School of Veterinary Medicine Amarillo Campus and the School of Veterinary Medicine Mariposa Station are the two facilities Lonergan said will provide multiple opportunities for students.
“It will house all the faculty, all the classrooms, all of the support services that we provide for the students,” he said regarding the Amarillo Campus facility.
Teaching laboratories for anatomy, pathology, surgery and other subjects along with teaching labs for learning professional skills are resources Lonergan said will be in the main facility.
The School of Veterinary Medicine Mariposa Station is a separate facility Loneragan said is designed around housing cattle and horses.
“That will be two and a half miles northwest,” he said regarding the Mariposa Station facility. “And it’s designed to be outside the city limits. That really will be more of a large-animal facility.”
In addition to the benefits for those affiliated with the vet school, those at Tech may also benefit despite the distance between Lubbock and Amarillo.
Michael Ballou, professor and chair of the Tech Department of Veterinary Science, said he expects a lot of collaboration between people at Tech and the SVM.
“We look at our department as being a link between the Amarillo campus and faculty up there to the main campus down here in Lubbock,” he said.
At Tech, Ballou said a team of qualified faculty at the SVM will be needed to carry out this collaboration.
“Research is much more multi-disciplinary,” he said. “It takes more of a team of faculty to answer complex questions, so we’re excited about the type of faculty that the School of Veterinary Medicine are going to be able to recruit.”
Attracting a lot of top-quality, new faculty members for the SVM is one goal Ballou said he hopes is reached. He said a lot of veterinarians in West Texas are excited about training students to fulfill the veterinarian shortage.
“The local industries, the veterinary medicine industries are going to benefit significantly from that,” he said regarding efforts from the upcoming SVM community.
Dr. Tiffanie Brooks, director of Tech Animal Care Services, said ACS is a service department that provide support for animal researchers that use animals in research at Tech. Daily care for animals, health checks and breeding services are services she said ACS provides.
For those doing veterinary research on the Tech campus, Brooks said there could be some benefit.
“There could be some growth in the Veterinary Science department here and some collaborative-type work with the vet school,” he said.
Whether it be the SVM in Amarillo or on the Tech campus in Lubbock, the establishment of the SVM can result in a variety of improvements for the institutions. Although, research may not be the only factor the SVM will impact.
Kim Lindsey, director of the Tech Equestrian Center, said there is a great demand for large-animal veterinarians at the center and in West Texas.
“The large animal vets, they’re pretty sparse,” she said. “So, the vet school should help us a lot in our area, in all rural areas.”
Having access to horse vets and cattle vets at the Equestrian Center is important, Lindsey said. At the center, there are only a few veterinarians that tend to the horses and cattle.
“We have two school vets,” she said. “Mainly, their job is to just make sure that the facility and animals are taken proper care of.”
A veterinarian comes to the center to care for horses that need medical care, Lindsey said. The owners of the horses, whether they be students or not, have to request an appointment, so the veterinarian knows what to bring.
“Right now, when school’s going on, we have over 300 head of horses standing here,” she said, “and we have cattle for the rodeo and ranch horse teams.”
The Tech Rodeo Team, Ranch Horse Team, Equestrian Team, Horse Judging Team and the Therapeutic Riding Center all take place at the Equestrian Center, Lindsey said. Students are a big aspect of the center’s productivity.
“We use student workers to run this out here,” she said regarding learning opportunities for students. “So, I think they can get some experience before they go to vet school. They can come out here and work and gain some hands-on experience before they go to vet school. That’s going to help both ways.”
Jerrad Hofstetter, coach of the Tech Rodeo Team, said the SVM will be good for his team and the other teams that practice at the center.
“If they’re already coming to Tech and wanting to be part of that, I can only imagine what the vet school will do,” he said regarding his team.
With the focus on equine activity, the need for veterinarians to help at the Equestrian Center may be greater.
Regarding the programs hosted at the center, Lindsey said there has been a lot of growth.
“From last fall to this fall, the teams and programs out here have grown about 25 percent, so I would say that indicated that we have a lot of interest in equine industry,” she said. “I think a lot of these students will go on to vet school now that they have the opportunity. We have a lot of need for equine vets.”
Despite all the benefits the SVM will offer for Tech institutions and students, there may still be other goals that need to be addressed.
“Our mission is veterinarians that support small, agricultural and regional communities,” Loneragan said regarding one of the main goals of the SVM establishment.
Bringing in students that have a passion for veterinary-related learning is one way Tech is working to complete this mission, Loneragan said. He said the students are going to have to work with faculty and staff to find the rough edges of the program in the first year.
“This is transformative, historic and truly exciting,” Loneragan said. “This is the first veterinary program in the century for Texas.”
