Jerry Black, a visiting professor with the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, has been named to the committee that will select the board of directors for the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act Authority and members of two standing committees.
Black will serve as one of seven members of the nominating committee, according to a Tech news release. The committee is tasked with upholding the integrity and safety of thoroughbred racing in the U.S. and executing the HISA.
Black is looking forward to working with his colleagues on the committee in the selection process that will define the leadership of the HISA, he said, according to the news release.
The nominating committee was established through cooperation of the leaders in the thoroughbred industry, including Breeders’ Cup, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Keenland Association and The Jockey Club, according to the news release.
Black joined the School of Veterinary Medicine faculty in May and is considered on of the world’s most renowned authorities on equine medicine and production, according to the news release.
Black spent the last 10 years serving as Wagonhound Land & Livestock Chair in Equine Science and the director of equine sciences in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Colorado State University, according to the news release. Also, he served as director of the Equine Reproduction Laboratory for the Department of Clinical Sciences in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Colorado State.
Black has been the principal clinical investigator or co-PI on numerous research studies since 1979, according to the news release.
Starting in 1994, according to the news release, Black has given numerous invited seminars and presentations around the world on numerous equine health topics including hind-limb lameness of the western performance horse. As president of the American Association of Equine Practitioners in 2002, Black earned the organization’s Distinguished Life Member Award in 2010.
Guy Loneragan, dean of the Tech School of Veterinary Medicine, said Black continues to make meaningful contributions to benefit wider society and animal health, according to the news release.
